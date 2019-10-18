News
Friday
October 18
Armenia humanitarian mission to Syria delivers medical supplies to Aleppo military hospital
Armenia humanitarian mission to Syria delivers medical supplies to Aleppo military hospital
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – In cooperation with the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, the Armenian humanitarian mission to Syria on Thursday delivered medical supplies to the military hospital of Aleppo.

The administration of this military hospital thanked the Armenian doctors for not only the provided medical supplies, but also for their daily medical assistance to the Armenian nursing home, the Darmanadoun  medical center, and several other medical facilities, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The director of this hospital thanked the Armenian authorities, as well as the health authorities for their constant assistance.
