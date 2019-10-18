Armenia finance minister, Asian Development Bank representatives discuss sectoral programs

YEREVAN. - The Minister of Finance of Armenia, Atom Janjughazyan, received a delegation led by Shivaji Kshatrapati, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Directors Member, and Werner Liepach, ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Department.

During the meeting, the parties referred to the possibilities of expanding the programs implemented in the public and private sectors, the Ministry of Finance informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The main areas of partnership strategy development were discussed—and which include expanding opportunities for economic development, enhancing the efficiency of public administration, and capacity-building.

Reference was made to the development and harmonization of sectoral strategies of the Armenian government, and as a result, the scope of programs with ADB will be clarified. In this context, ADB representatives emphasized the proper preparation and implementation of programs in agriculture, infrastructure, health care, education, and energy.

Janjughazyan stressed the importance of cooperation with ADB, and noted that it has significant involvement in the process of reforms in a number of directions in Armenia.

In his turn, Kshatrapati lauded the achievements of the Armenian government, especially ensuring a stable fiscal climate and the issuance of Eurobonds.