News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 18
USD
476.43
EUR
529.69
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.43
EUR
529.69
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Emergencies minister: Armenia should learn how to prevent emergency situations, not eliminate consequences
Emergencies minister: Armenia should learn how to prevent emergency situations, not eliminate consequences
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

They are mainly struggling with the consequences of natural disasters and emergency situations in Armenia,  but most of them, if appropriate preventive measures are implemented, may have less impact and cause less damage, said the Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan on Friday.

An assessment of such risks, their maximum possible mitigation, according to him, should become the cornerstone of the country's development.

"The country's development processes should not increase the threat of existing risks. Development, in turn, should not be unstable and defenseless against existing risks," Tsolakyan noted. He added that in order to achieve this goal, a serious reform of the legislative framework should be carried out, which, in his opinion, should be the main efforts of the Government and parliament.

He highlighted the importance of cooperation between society and all state structures on the issue of joint struggle and counteraction to disaster threats. This cooperation, according to the minister, should be transparent and informed. The minister considers it important to inform citizens and conduct large-scale educational work among the population in order to increase the level of citizens' awareness and knowledge on this topic, which, in his opinion, will increase the effectiveness of the implementation of preventive measures that contribute to mitigating the effects of natural disasters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Brother of national hero Tatul Krpeyan dies in road accident in Armenia
The driver of the car, Minas Krpeyan, died on the way to the hospital...
 Prisoner, 54, dies in Armavir prison
Materials are being prepared on this fact, a forensic medical examination has been appointed...
 Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Tavush; 1 dead, 1 injured
A car with Russian license plates crashed into the iron barriers, and ended up in the small gorge…
 Man cuts own throat in Yerevan
He was ambulanced to a hospital…
 Hungary citizen, 30, has road accident in Armenia
The SUV he was driving turned sideways in the area of Mount Armaghan in Gegharkunik Province…
 Armenia policeman killed in line of duty is posthumously awarded with Medal for Bravery
By the decree of the President…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos