Friday
October 18
Friday
October 18
Turkey resumes invasion of Syria despite agreement with US
Turkey resumes invasion of Syria despite agreement with US
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkish Armed Forces resumed attacks on Ras al-Ain city in northeastern Syria on Friday, despite a temporary ceasefire agreement with the US, TASS reported citing Al Mayadeen.

As reported earlier, shelling and clashes resumed in the city, shooting was heard and smoke from shelling was visible over several city blocks.

Turkish authorities have not yet commented on this information.

On Thursday, the US and Turkey, following talks in Ankara, reached an agreement to suspend Turkish operations in northern Syria. Turkey agreed to cease fire for 120 hours so that the Kurdish forces that form part of the Syrian Democratic Forces coalition leave the border security zone created by Ankara.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
