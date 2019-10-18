Noubar Afeyan: You can help people in any status

It doesn’t matter where you work in and what you do, in all cases you can help people, the co-founder of the forum, Noubar Afeyan, said at the conference held as part of the Aurora forum in Dilijan, on Friday.
He expressed satisfaction with participating in the celebrations of the 5th anniversary of the school in Dilijan, which, according to him, at first was only ideas and commitment, and then became a wonderful platform for interaction of youth from around the world.
Noubar Afeyan noted that the education he received in Lebanon gave him the opportunity to engage in humanitarian activities.
According to him, while living in Lebanon, he was convinced that they were acting unfairly with Armenians in many places around the world, however, having moved to Canada, he realized that many other people were being treated unfairly.
Afeyan explained that emigration is a change that develops in a person the ability to adapt to complexities and changing conditions.
He urged young people, who are much smarter than the youth of his generation, to take on what is difficult and difficult to overcome.
The same goes for education. It is important to cover a wide range and turn knowledge into power, he said.