PM holds special meeting of Armenian Security Council

Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, an extraordinary scheduled meeting of the Security Council of Armenia is taking place on Friday, the government's press service reported.
Welcoming those present, Pashinyan said: “The rapid development taking place in the region coincided with our meeting, and we will have discussions today in this regard. Of course, we will exchange views and information on our international contacts that have taken place in the last period, we will also discuss the current situation on the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict."
According to him, the meetings of the Security Council are very important, "because in the context of our security issues we also make decisions of an economic, political nature, and I am confident that the decisions we make today will serve to increase the further level of security and welfare of our country."