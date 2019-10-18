Armenia-EU meeting: Decision to approve list of arbitrators signed in Brussels

At the end of the second session of the Armenia-EU trade partnership committee held in Brussels on Thursday, the decision of the Armenian-EU trade partnership committee to approve the list of arbitrators was signed in accordance with Article 339 of the Armenian-EU deal.
The operational conclusions on the agenda items discussed during the meeting were also approved.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the activities to be implemented within the Armenia-EU deal.
They also discussed the processes related to the protection of "champagne" and "cognac" trademarks.
The agenda also included developments in trade and investment, EU monitoring under the GSP + preferential trade regime, new opportunities for the implementation of the Agreement, WTO cooperation, as well as other issues of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and the EU.