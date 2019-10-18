News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 19
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Ultra-light hybrid Volkswagen with flow rate of one liter per 100 km to be auctioned off
Ultra-light hybrid Volkswagen with flow rate of one liter per 100 km to be auctioned off
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

One of the most economical production cars in the world - the ultra-light hybrid Volkswagen XL1 - is up for auction for 60 thousand pounds, Motor reported.

At the heart of the Volkswagen XL1 is a carbon fiber monocoque; Suspension and power unit are attached to the aluminum-magnesium sections in front and behind. Designers saved weight on everything: for example, the dashboard was made of papier-mâché.

It was possible to keep the curb weight of the car at around 695 kilograms, which, coupled with a record low drag coefficient of 0.186 and an electrified 47-horsepower diesel engine, made it possible to achieve unprecedented low fuel consumption.

Volkswagen XL1 - the brainchild of Ferdinand Piech. The ingenious manager set the task to produce a car with a fuel consumption of no more than one liter per 100 kilometers and did not take into account the costs. In the early 2010s, the world saw a prototype close to serial, which showed certification results of 0.9 liters per 100 kilometers according to the NEDC standard.

Unprecedented cost-effectiveness was expensive: the price of the XL1 was EUR 111 thousand, while for Volkswagen the small car project was deeply unprofitable. From 2013 to 2015, the concern produced a total of 250 XL1 hybrids. Two hundred copies fell into free sale, another 50 pieces were kept by the manufacturer for its own needs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
SRC: Import of car for business can be formalized according to previous laws after December 1
“That is, if a person knows that his cargo will be delivered within the next month…
Volkswagen not to build car plant in Turkey?
“We are observing the situation with great concern…
Tesla electric cars have serious memory problems
Tesla electric cars have serious memory problems
Armenian specialists to present virtual unmanned vehicle testing system at NIDays
Diagnosing this system before it is installed in the car will save a lot of time…
 Unmanned electric vehicle created in Armenia
“This is an internal project, the car will transport employees and guests of the Engineering Town on its territory…
 Tesla sets new sales record
By the end of the year, Tesla is trying to reach the mark of 360,000 to 400,000 delivered vehicles…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos