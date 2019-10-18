UWC Dilijan Director: Knowledge is meaningless if it does not serve people

Knowledge in itself is meaningless if it does not serve people, said Gabriel Abad Fernandez, Head of the UWC Dilijan International School on Friday.
According to him, education is a powerful means of influence, a means of uniting people, and Dilijan school is a place where education connects many people with knowledge.
People from 80 nationalities study at the school. This allows you to get acquainted with different cultures, learn languages, he said adding that all this clearly shows that there are more unifying factors in the world than there are dividing factors.