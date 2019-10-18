Expert: Bill on implementation of electoral system's reforms will be presented to public

Today, the concept of reforms of the electoral system came into being, and very soon a bill on the implementation of these reforms will be presented to the public, said constitution's expert, lawyer Armen Mazmanyan.
He noted that one of the most important blocks of this reform is the financing of political parties, the reduction of corruption risks, and the separation of party activities and business.
The expert also touched on the proposals submitted by the working group, which were divided into problem groups - blocks.
“In Armenia today, the number of members required for registering a party is 800. A study of international experience has shown that in countries with a much larger population this number is significantly lower," he said. "There was a proposal to reduce the number of members to a minimum of 300 people. Another proposal in the context of liberalization is the requirement for territorial units, which in modern law is presented in a rather complicated wording. However, nevertheless, it is necessary to have registered territorial units in ¼ regions of the republic. The target group did not attach importance to modern technological capabilities."