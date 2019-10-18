Armenia new ambassador hands letter of credence to Slovenia president

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s newly appointed Ambassador to Slovenia, Ashot Hovakimian—with diplomatic residence in Prague, handed his letter of credence to President Borut Pahor of Slovenia.
Pahor wished the newly appointed ambassador good luck, expressing a conviction that the bilateral political dialogue and economic relations will continue to develop for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Ambassador Hovakimian, in turn, reaffirmed his commitment to contribute to the development and further deepening of Armenian-Slovenian relations through active work and joint efforts.
During the private conversation, the Armenian diplomat presented the latest domestic political developments in Armenia, including the ongoing reforms in the country.
Also, the parties exchanged views on urgent international and regional matters.