NATO observation group in Armenia, assesses army field hospital
NATO observation group in Armenia, assesses army field hospital
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

A NATO observation group is in Armenia to follow and evaluate the actions of Armenian military servicemen during a training exercise at a training center of the Ministry of Defense (MOD).

The objective of this exercise was to undergo an assessment in accordance with NATO standards, and to receive certification for participating in international peacekeeping missions.

The evaluation of the field hospital of the Armenian Armed Forces was summed up Thursday at the MOD, and Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan also was in attendance.

In addition, the minister spoke with these international observers, and inquired about their impressions of the Armenian  army personnel’s actions.

The observers presented their observations and comments, and offered recommendations for addressing some shortcomings that were recorded

The preliminary assessment of the observers is positive.

The final evaluation will be issued in six months, taking into account the work to eliminate the shortcomings.
