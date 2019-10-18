News
EU cadaster experts to visit Armenia
EU cadaster experts to visit Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

European Union (EU) experts Paula Dijkstra and Christiaan Lemmen from the Netherlands will be in Armenia, from October 21 to 23, for consultations on digitizing the archives of the Cadaster Committee.

They will assess the basic needs of the committee in order to define the methodology for digitizing these archives, and will provide advice on the necessary equipment.

Also, these EU experts will present to the specialists of the committee’s archives their successful track-record in the use and maintenance of digital archives, and will provide guidance on how to manage the current digital archiving process.
This text available in   Հայերեն
