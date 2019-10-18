News
Armenia National Security Service: There was need to get account from Constitutional Court president’s close relatives
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The National Security Service (NSS) has informed that during the preparation of the case files, it became necessary to obtain accounts from several persons, including the close relatives of Hrayr Tovmasyan, President of the Constitutional Court (CC). The NSS on Friday noted about this in a statement.

As reported earlier, Hrayr Tovmasyan’s father, Vardan Tovmasyan, 75, on Friday gave an account at the NSS.

On the basis of a report which independent MP Arman Babajanyan had submitted to the Prosecutor General, the Special Investigation Service (SIS) on Thursday launched a criminal case against CC chief judge Hrayr Tovmasyan and some other officials, and pursuant to Section 1 of Article 300 of the Criminal Code (usurpation of official power).

Within the scope of this criminal case, SIS investigators conducted investigations at the CC and the headquarters of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

In addition, some of Tovmasyan’s close family members were called to the NSS.

Arman Babajanyan claims Hrayr Tovmasyan has usurped the office of Constitutional Court President by using criminal schemes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
