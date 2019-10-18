My Step party: Public requires separation of business and politics in Armenia

Today, in Armenia, the public requires a separation of business and politics, said My Step Nikolay Baghdasaryan during a parliamentary hearing on constitutional law on parties: existing problems and the framework of amendments.
In turn, the vice-chairman of the Armenian National Congress Aram Manukyan noted that the presence of a difficult socio-economic situation in Armenia has always hindered the further development of parties.
"The result of our discussions should be the release of citizens from pressure and giving them the opportunity to choose ideas, plans and strategies. We need to teach citizens to choose a program, and not a person, the development model of their country, and we, unfortunately, have very few such parties," he said.