News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 18
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
My Step party: Public requires separation of business and politics in Armenia
My Step party: Public requires separation of business and politics in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Today, in Armenia, the public requires a separation of business and politics, said My Step Nikolay Baghdasaryan during a parliamentary hearing on constitutional law on parties: existing problems and the framework of amendments.

In turn, the vice-chairman of the Armenian National Congress Aram Manukyan noted that the presence of a difficult socio-economic situation in Armenia has always hindered the further development of parties.

"The result of our discussions should be the release of citizens from pressure and giving them the opportunity to choose ideas, plans and strategies. We need to teach citizens to choose a program, and not a person, the development model of their country, and we, unfortunately, have very few such parties," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos