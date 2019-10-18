Prosperous Armenia party: Requirements for establishment of parties in Armenia should be soften

In Armenia, it is necessary to soften the requirements for the creation of parties: a party can have only 50 co-founders and 500 members, the deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Sergey Bagratyan said on Friday.
In his opinion, this requirement can be further mitigated.
Speaking about the principle of party financing, the deputy cited the experience of the Armenian National Congress as an example.
"I saw one very interesting formula among our colleagues from ANC. So, for example, entrepreneurs transfer 0.25% of the VAT of their companies to the political force that serves, in their opinion, the most correct political directions. For example, an eco-company engaged in the production of environmental products will naturally want to finance the political force for which environmental protection is a priority," the MP said.