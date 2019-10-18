News
Former justice minister: Armenia pursues policy of using vulgar double standards
Former justice minister: Armenia pursues policy of using vulgar double standards
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia implements a policy of using vulgar double standards, said ex-Justice Minister, Arpine Hovhanissyan during the 'Legal Challenges of Armenia' discussion on Friday.

"If you describe in a word what is happening in the country from the point of view of law, then I would call it a policy of using vulgar double standards. Double standards have always been, they are in the assessments of international structures. They are legitimate. But what is happening in Armenia today is not the application of double standards in the name of any interest, state, or idea," Hovhanissyan said.

"If you do what the authorities want, then you meet all the standards. You are the best lawyer, you are a brilliant human rights activist, you are the most outstanding politician, you are a talented person. And when you don’t do it, then you are the worst, most corrupt, thief, etc.," she added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
