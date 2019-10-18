Dollar “loses ground” in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.34/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.09 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 530.17 (up by AMD 0.48), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 614.19 (down by AMD 1.79), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.45 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 267.24, AMD 22,859.46 and AMD 13,568.81, respectively.