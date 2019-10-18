Armenia parliament vice speaker: Constitutional Court crisis will be resolved in near future

YEREVAN. – The Constitutional Court (CC) crisis will be resolved in the near future; let no one doubt it. Alen Simonyan, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia and member of the majority My Step faction in parliament, on Friday told this to reporters in the legislature.
“Forget about pressure, or any unlawful step!” Simonyan stressed. “Everything will be done in the legal arena so that the judicial crisis is resolved; and it will be resolved; it (…) is a matter of time and technique. But let no one doubt that the matter will be resolved.”
To the remark that CC president Hrayr Tovmasyan has announced that he would resign solely when his term of office expires, the NA vice speaker responded: “[Third President and preceding PM] Serzh Sargsyan also used to say that. There have been a lot of people also who at first were saying, ‘[Let me] stay, work with you.’ And when we were saying, ‘You can’t,’ he was responding to us: ‘Then I won’t go; I have this, I have that.”’
Simonyan added that if necessary, they will try all options to resolve the crisis at the Constitutional Court.