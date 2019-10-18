Ucom launches 'Quality Smartphones for Everyone' offer

This October, within the frames of “Quality Smartphones for Everyone” offer Ucom suggests purchasing Samsung Galaxy A10s and Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphones. Moreover, when purchasing the Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone the customers will also get wireless headphones - Xiaomi AirDots.

The latest Samsung Galaxy A10s smartphone comes in black, blue and red colors. Released in September 2019, it has dual main cameras, HD display, and unlike Samsung Galaxy A10 model released in March 2019, it has a fingerprint sensor, a more powerful battery, and an 8 MP front camera instead of the 5 MP one. The smartphone can be obtained without any commitment at 78 900 AMD, both in cash and on credit. In case of credit, the buyers will pay a monthly fee starting from 2 900 AMD. The subscribers of Ucom Universal Postpaid tariff plans will pay at least 3300 AMD monthly by also receiving 20 GB of mobile internet to be consumed during 6 months.

Buyers of Xiaomi Mi A3, equipped with Artificial intelligence backed triple cameras, are offered to see all colors of reality at only 115 900 AMD. The latest model also comes in three colors: Kind of Grey, Not just Blue, More than White, it has a fingerprint sensor on the screen, Android One system, 48 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP main cameras and 32 MP AI selfie camera and it’s available at a monthly fee of at least 4200 AMD.

«The buyers of Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone will also receive Xiaomi AirDots wireless headphones. And if you subscribe to one of the Ucom Universal Postpaid tariff plans, you will receive 20 GB of mobile internet to be consumed during 6 months, said Hayk Yesayan, Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom.

Let us emphasize, that when purchasing the aforementioned smartphones, there is no commitment required.