Governor: We return church to Dilijan after decades

Today is a spiritual holiday in Dilijan, because after decades we are returning the church to the town, which citizens have dreamed about from generation to generation, said the governor of the Tavush province Hayk Chobanyan during the ceremony of consecrating the foundation of the church in Dilijan on Friday
According to him, the atmosphere that prevails today in Dilijan is peculiar to the Tavush province, and notes of humanism that are consonant with the Aurora forum, which is taking place in Armenia these days, are pronounced in it.
He noted that the city is celebrating its 475th anniversary these days.
“Dilijan has always been a city of creators, and today we must do everything to ensure the highest standard of living,” he said. According to the governor, the Armenian people gave the world a huge baggage of spiritual values. “Through our activity and even our tragedy, we have formed the values on which civilization is based,” Chobanyan noted.