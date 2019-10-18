Armenia teen charged with murdering police officer

YEREVAN. – A teen who was suspected of killing a police officer in Yerevan, Armenia, faces four charges, including a murder charge.
His brother also faces charges in the case.
The incident occurred when police officers noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Both men fled the scene. The police officers pursued and caught them on an avenue. One of the men grabbed policemen’s pistol, shot at one of them, and hit the other officer of the law with the handle of this pistol.
Police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound he sustained, while another police officer was injured. The two brothers who appeared to be 16 and 18 years old pleaded guilty.