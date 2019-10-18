News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 18
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia teen charged with murdering police officer
Armenia teen charged with murdering police officer
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A teen who was suspected of killing a police officer in Yerevan, Armenia, faces four charges, including a murder charge.

His brother also faces charges in the case.

The incident occurred when police officers noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Both men fled the scene. The police officers pursued and caught them on an avenue. One of the men grabbed policemen’s pistol, shot at one of them, and hit the other officer of the law with the handle of this pistol.

Police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound he sustained, while another police officer was injured. The two brothers who appeared to be 16 and 18 years old pleaded guilty.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan policeman injured during fatal shooting discharged from hospital
He remembered his fellow officer who was killed in the shooting…
 Brother of national hero Tatul Krpeyan dies in road accident in Armenia
The driver of the car, Minas Krpeyan, died on the way to the hospital...
 Emergencies minister: Armenia should learn how to prevent emergency situations, not eliminate consequences
He highlighted the importance of cooperation between society and all state structures on the issue of joint struggle and counteraction to disaster threats...
 Prisoner, 54, dies in Armavir prison
Materials are being prepared on this fact, a forensic medical examination has been appointed...
 Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Tavush; 1 dead, 1 injured
A car with Russian license plates crashed into the iron barriers, and ended up in the small gorge…
 Man cuts own throat in Yerevan
He was ambulanced to a hospital…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos