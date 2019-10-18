Catholicos of All Armenians: Church was and remains defender of national values

The church was and remains the defender of national values, the center of the unification of the people, said the Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II during the ceremony of consecrating the foundation of the church in Dilijan on Friday.
“In the crisis time for the church, which preceded the period of independence, many cities were left without spiritual centers. Dilijan is one of those cities where churches were also destroyed, however, despite this, it was not possible to alienate the people from God. For a believer, the church is not only an architectural structure, but first of all a place for purification of the soul,” he said adding that the AAC has been educating numerous generations over the centuries.
The Catholicos expressed gratitude to benefactors, including Ruben Vardanyan, his wife Veronika Zonabend for their contribution to the construction of the church.
A ceremony was held in Dilijan Friday for the foundation of the church, attended by Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, Tavush province governor Hayk Chobanyan, Aurora humanitarian initiative co-founders Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan.