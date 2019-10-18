Trump says he discussed situation in Syria with Erdogan

President of the United States Donald Trump informed about his meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“Just spoke to President Erdogan of Turkey. He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work. Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen,” he tweeted.
....I have just been notified that some European Nations are now willing, for the first time, to take the ISIS Fighters that came from their nations. This is good news, but should have been done after WE captured them. Anyway, big progress being made!!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019
Trump regrets there was no this kind of thinking years ago and added that there was good will on both sides.
According to earlier reports, Turkey continued its invasion in the north of Syria, despite the agreements reached with the United States. In addition, it was reported that Erdogan threatened to continue the offensive unless the United States kept the promises regarding the withdrawal of Kurdish forces outside the safety zone.