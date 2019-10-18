News
Trump says he discussed situation in Syria with Erdogan
Trump says he discussed situation in Syria with Erdogan
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

President of the United States Donald Trump informed about his meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Just spoke to President Erdogan of Turkey. He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work. Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen,” he tweeted.

Trump regrets there was no this kind of thinking years ago and added that there was good will on both sides.

According to earlier reports, Turkey continued its invasion in the north of Syria, despite the agreements reached with the United States. In addition, it was reported that Erdogan threatened to continue the offensive unless the United States kept the promises regarding the withdrawal of Kurdish forces outside the safety zone.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
