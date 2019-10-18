News
Newsweek: Trump's advisers offered him to recognize Armenian Genocide to press Turkey
Newsweek: Trump's advisers offered him to recognize Armenian Genocide to press Turkey
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Donald Trump's advisers offered him to use Armenian Genocide recognition as a tactic to press Turkey, Newsweek reported.

“One tactic on the table: threatening to recognize the deaths of millions of Armenians and members of other ethnic minorities under the Ottoman Empire as a genocide, a National Security Council official told Newsweek,” the article says.

The authors of the article recall that the Armenian Genocide recognition has high-profile supporters: Senators Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Ted Cruz of Texas democratic presidential contenders Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, as well as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and reality star Kim Kardashian.

According to Newsweek, tactics presented by Trump’s advisers included economic and political pressure moves, “but Trump opted instead for a hasty departure to avoid an upcoming clash between two forces the U.S. considered friendly.”

Before the talks between U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and President Erdogan, Trump warned of a steel tariff hike and the suspension of $100 billion-dollar trade talks, but did not use the diplomatic cudgel of the Armenian genocide issue.

The Armenian Assembly of America sent a statement to Newsweek explaining that the deal reached by U.S. and Turkey would leave Kurds, as well as  other ethnic minorities, including Armenians and Assyrians, in precarious conditions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
