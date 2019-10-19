Armenian President to attend enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito

At the invitation of the Government of Japan, the Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and his spouse Nouneh Sarkissian will leave for Tokyo on October 19 to participate in the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito.
During his working visit to Japan, President Armen Sarkissian will have bilateral meetings with the Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries.
The president will also visit the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nuclear Regulation Authority, as well as one of the world's leading industrial and technological companies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
The President of Armenia will also have meetings with the leaders of a number of large Japanese companies to encourage them to visit Armenia, get acquainted with the opportunities and prospects of cooperation. President Armen Sarkissian will also deliver a lecture at the University of Tokyo.