Armenian scientist: Safe use of artificial intelligence has not yet been proven

The safe use of artificial intelligence has not yet been proven, Naira Hovakimyan, a professor at the University of Illinois, US, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about the use of artificial intelligence.

The safe use of artificial intelligence has not yet been proven, she said adding that artificial intelligence has found great success in linguistic tasks and simple tasks, but what comes to flying objects and planes to be used and safer flights, she cannot answer that question right now.

The scientist said that they have been working on a program to try to incorporate elements of artificial intelligence to make the pilot safer.

According to her, they are trying to get something that will be able to determine on the spot what is the cause of the crash, how much space is left in the plane after that crash, what new plan the aircraft can design, fly in a new direction and land somewhere safely.

As she noted, IT should be used in agriculture in Armenia as Armenia 'has been and remains an agrarian country, our agriculture must move at a very fast pace,' she said.

'That is, we need to learn how to cultivate our piece of land in the most efficient way so that our harvest can be abundant, so that we can have healthy food and export it in a profitable way,' she noted adding that they are also working on a project that will make life easier for years, designing small flying robots that will bring glasses, or pills, can lift the fork down from the table and so on.