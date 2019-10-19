News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 19
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Construction materials market’s employees hold protest in Yerevan
Construction materials market’s employees hold protest in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. — Employees of the construction materials market, located in the Shengavit administrative district of Yerevan, organized a protest rally on Saturday against rise of rental prices by 50-60%. 

According to the protest participant, because of the rise in price, they can’t work and maintain stores.

"Over the past five months, prices have already doubled, and now prices are rising again, we simply are not able to pay, because now trade is not what it used to be. Now we are against the rise in price. While we don’t want to contact directly the government, we want our directorate to resolve this issue," the woman said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos