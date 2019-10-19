Construction materials market’s employees hold protest in Yerevan

YEREVAN. — Employees of the construction materials market, located in the Shengavit administrative district of Yerevan, organized a protest rally on Saturday against rise of rental prices by 50-60%.
According to the protest participant, because of the rise in price, they can’t work and maintain stores.
"Over the past five months, prices have already doubled, and now prices are rising again, we simply are not able to pay, because now trade is not what it used to be. Now we are against the rise in price. While we don’t want to contact directly the government, we want our directorate to resolve this issue," the woman said.