PM: I am satisfied with the work of the SRC over last 1.5 years

One of the main issues in the context of state development has been the lack of high quality sector strategies and the lack of a sufficient level of interconnection and interaction with other sector strategies, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his speech Saturday at the strategic planning workshop organized by the State Revenue Committee in Gyumri.
According to him, the SRC has played a rather constructive role in this issue.
“Overall, I am satisfied with the work of the SRC over the past 1.5 years. In fact, the SRC has solved the problems I have proposed at the macro level, and at the micro level there are still many issues that need to be resolved. Adoption of the strategy is very important for implementing these solutions,” he said.