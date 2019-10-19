News
Pashinyan: Tax and customs officials should change their attitude towards citizens
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


Citizens should clearly understand that the money they pay to the state through the SRC is what they pay for themselves, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Gyumri on Saturday.

"By saying strategy, we understand the problem of improving administration, systems, services. But I want to note the problem at the political level, which I formulate as follows: Our strategic task in the SRC is to change the attitude of the citizen towards the taxes he has paid, his tax liabilities. But we must also note that for this reason the tax and customs officials must change their attitude towards their work and citizens,” he said.

According to the PM, citizens need to be aware that the money they pay to the state through the SRC, they pay for themselves, our infrastructure, services, education in our country. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
