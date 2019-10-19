News
Protesters: If our issue is not resolved, we will begin more active struggle
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Our business is suffering due to higher rental prices, an employee of the construction materials market located in the administrative district of Shengavit of Yerevan Vardan told repoters on Saturday.

"We have already been called and informed that rental prices will rise," he said. "Today we gathered, we complained, they called us, we went, and we were informed that the decision will be in three days," said Vardan. According to him, every hour is expensive for them, because the numerous organizations to which they supply building materials are waiting for them. "Now they have stopped the pulse of part of the country's business, as people doing business in Armenia are waiting for our response. And now we have to wait three days to understand whether prices will rise, this problem must be quickly resolved. And no one explained to us why they raise prices?"

As reported earlier, employees of the building materials market located in the administrative district of Shengavit of Yerevan, organized a protest rally on Saturday They are protesting against higher rental prices. According to market employees, if the issue is not resolved, then they will begin a more active struggle.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
