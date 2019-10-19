News
Pompeo briefs NATO ambassadors on ceasefire in northern Syria
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed NATO ambassadors of a ceasefire in northern Syria, Politico reported.

Pompeo briefly stopped at the headquarters of the alliance in Brussels, returning to Washington from a trip to Ankara. On Thursday, Pompeo and US Vice President Mike Pence met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on a 120-hour ceasefire, which would allow Kurdish forces to withdraw troops from an approximately 30-kilometer zone along the Turkish border.

When asked about the situation in Syria at a press conference on Friday, European Council President Donald Tusk said this is the so-called ceasefire - this is not what we expected. In fact, this is not a ceasefire, it is a demand for the surrender of the Kurds, he added.

Pompeo urged other countries, including European allies, to do more to help Turkey.
