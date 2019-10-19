SRC deputy head: 30 people start works at Gyumri Northern Customs point

Thirty people have already started working at the Gyumri Northern customs, Shushan Nersisyan, deputy head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, told reporters on Saturday.

As Nersisyan noted, two experienced employees moved to Gyumri from Yerevan.

"As soon as the customs opens, we will have 50-55 employees, we will add a few more people from Gyumri, the rest will come here from Yerevan," she said.

According to her, until now, partially working customs carried out customs clearance of 30-40 cars, and yesterday, for example, this figure was 180.

"Any car that crosses the border will be registered in Gyumri, it is planned to clear 300-400 cars in Gyumri, because customs will work all 7 days a week," he said.