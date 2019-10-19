News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 19
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
SRC deputy head: 30 people start works at Gyumri Northern Customs point
SRC deputy head: 30 people start works at Gyumri Northern Customs point
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


Thirty people have already started working at the Gyumri Northern customs, Shushan Nersisyan, deputy head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, told reporters on Saturday.

As Nersisyan noted, two experienced employees moved to Gyumri from Yerevan.

"As soon as the customs opens, we will have 50-55 employees, we will add a few more people from Gyumri, the rest will come here from Yerevan," she said.

According to her, until now, partially working customs carried out customs clearance of 30-40 cars, and yesterday, for example, this figure was 180.

"Any car that crosses the border will be registered in Gyumri, it is planned to clear 300-400 cars in Gyumri, because customs will work all 7 days a week," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Protesters: If our issue is not resolved, we will begin more active struggle
"We have already been called and informed that rental prices will rise...
 PM: We've achieved unprecedented success in fight against “shadow”
"However, we do not consider this a maximum indicator...
 PM Pashinyan on raising SRC staff salary
“There must be continuous salary increases in this area…
Pashinyan: Tax and customs officials should change their attitude towards citizens
"By saying strategy, we understand the problem of improving administration, systems, services…
 PM: I am satisfied with the work of the SRC over last 1.5 years
The SRC has played a rather constructive role in this issue…
 Armenian PM visits car customs clearance service in Gyumri which is under construction now
"We will finish the works next week, as I’ve already said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos