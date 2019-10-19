Armenian CC head's lawyers comment on NSS statement

The lawyer group of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan expresses their surprise at the content of the message distributed today by the National Security Service.
According to the, firstly, from the point of view of lawfulness, these actions of the unit head are at least doubtful, which, in circumvention of the measures provided for establishing“ direct telephone communications,'”violated the rules of protocol seniority formed in the state system over the years' As for the actions of the head of the unit to agree on the date and time of the family members giving the chair of the Constitutional Court clarifications, the date and time of their invitation to the NSS was agreed exclusively with representatives of the group of lawyers. Therefore, from a legal point of view, the repeated distribution of a message regarding actions of suspicious origin, has only one purpose - to hide the ongoing political prosecution by manipulation, giving it a formal form of legal procedure, Amram Makinyan said on behalf of the lawyer group Tovmasyan.
Armenian NSS has issued a message and noted that they have informed that the head of the unit preparing the materials tried in advance to personally contact the chair of the Constitutional Court of Armenia through the head of the apparatus of the Constitutional Court of the republic in order to agree on the day, time and place for receiving clarifications from him, his assistant and family members, however, he did not answer the NSS calls.