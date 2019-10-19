Armenian President has meeting with YPO group member businessmen

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had a breakfast-meeting with a group of businessmen, members of the YPOs’ global network, represented in the CIS countries, Europe, the US and Asia. As an effective platform for collaboration, YPO brings together entrepreneurs from over 130 countries around the world.
President Sarkissian welcomed the businessmen's visit to Armenia and presented the investment opportunities and competitive advantages of our country. He particularly noted that Armenia is like a startup, which has great ambitions, serious opportunities and potential for development. According to the President, our country is also in an interesting position in terms of economic cooperation, as being a member of the Eurasian Union, it is closely cooperating with the EU.
The President welcomed the intentions and programs of cooperation with Armenia, expressing readiness to support them as far as possible.