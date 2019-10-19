Marutyan: Sanitek appealing to arbitration court will not hurt Armenian authority

Applying to the Sanitek Arbitration Court will not hurt Armenia's reputation, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan told reporters on Saturday.
“It will not hit the ratings at all, because a big investor does not mean that he is a good investor and has done a good job,” he said. “That is to say, we are very ready for this whole process, we have all the evidence that Sanitek did not do its job properly.”
Municipality of Yerevan unilaterally terminated the contract with Sanitek. The latter has stated that it intends to apply for international arbitration.