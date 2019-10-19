Ruben Vardanyan: I promised my grandpa to climb Ararat and I kept the promise

When I was a kid, my grandfather told me that one day I have to climb Mount Ararat, and I did it, Ruben Vardanyan, the co-founders of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, said during the Aurora awarding ceremony in Yerevan on Saturday.
He invited to the stage all those who carried out Ararat Challenge atop Mount Ararat.
“It was not easy to do, look at my weight. But if you give a word, you must keep it. I am glad that I climbed Ararat with my son, as well as with other guys and girls,” he said.
Vardanyan emphasized that the most difficult thing is to overcome fear and indifference. He added that no one will achieve anything alone, without anyone.
Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity is an annual international humanitarian award recognizing individuals for humanitarian work. It is awarded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide.