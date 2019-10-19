Armenian PM: Aurora initiative is carrying out important work

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed participants of the Aurora initiative in Yerevan.
Aurora initiative is carrying out important work, he said, adding that interesting discussions over AI, cultural heritage, education and humanitarian efforts were held during the Aurora Forum.
“Aurora has gained international recognition and is best contributing to the growth of the authority of the Armenian people in the world. Aurora has become a kind of contribution of our people to the protection of human rights as well as strengthening of the ideas of humanism in the world. Unfortunately, in the modern world there are many conflicts and wars, and Aurora is one of those tools that makes an important contribution to peace and prevention of human tragedies,” Pashinyan said.
He thanked the winner of the Aurora 2019 prize Mirza Dinnayi for his efforts in Iraq where he helps friendly Yazidi nation.
“This reminds us of the activities of Western missionaries and other people during the Armenian Genocide, thanks to which we managed to save the lives of thousands of Armenians. I want to thank you on behalf of the Yazidi community of Armenia,” he added.