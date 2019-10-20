News
Sunday
October 20
News
Youth who died in Armenia tragic road accident were to be drafted into army in December
Youth who died in Armenia tragic road accident were to be drafted into army in December
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The two 18-year-olds who died in the tragic accident in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia were residents of Nerkin Getashen village, and they were to be drafted into the army in December. Karo Gevorgyan, the prefect of Nerkin Getashen, informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The boys were classmate friends; they were to be drafted [into the army] in December,” he said. “The cause of the accident is not known.”

The prefect of the village said the injuries of those who were injured in the accident were not life-threatening.

Gevorgyan added that one of the dead and one of the injured were relatives.

As reported earlier, several people were killed and injured after a road accident in Gegharkunik Province.
