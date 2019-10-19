Mayors of Yerevan and Stepanakert meet to discuss cooperation

YEREVAN. – Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan met with newly elected Mayor of Stepanakert David Sargsyan.
Welcoming the guest, Marutyan noted that David Sargsyan, who assumed his post the day before, is making his first visit to Yerevan.
“We are always happy to host representatives of the eastern capital to learn about each other's problems and share experience in resolving them. Mutual visits are vital for us, as we get energized every time we visit Stepanakert. I’m sure that you have similar emotions when visiting Yerevan,” Marutyan said.
Mayor of Stepanakert congratulated his Yerevan colleague on the 2801 anniversary of Yerevan and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation between the two capital cities.