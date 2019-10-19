News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 20
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Mayors of Yerevan and Stepanakert meet to discuss cooperation
Mayors of Yerevan and Stepanakert meet to discuss cooperation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan met with newly elected Mayor of Stepanakert David Sargsyan.

Welcoming the guest, Marutyan noted that David Sargsyan, who assumed his post the day before, is making his first visit to Yerevan.

“We are always happy to host representatives of the eastern capital to learn about each other's problems and share experience in resolving them. Mutual visits are vital for us, as we get energized every time we visit Stepanakert. I’m sure that you have similar emotions when visiting Yerevan,” Marutyan said.

Mayor of Stepanakert congratulated his Yerevan colleague on the 2801 anniversary of Yerevan and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation between the two capital cities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos