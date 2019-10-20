News
Armenia PM: Our favorite Sunday
Armenia PM: Our favorite Sunday
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Sunday posted a video on his Facebook page.

In the video, he is in the “arms” of nature with his wife, Anna Hakobyan, and their youngest daughter, Arpi.

Chalo, the dog that became famous since the days of the revolution and took part in Pashinyan’s march from Gyumri to capital city Yerevan, is also with them.

They are drinking wine and enjoying renowned American Armenian musician Serj Tankian’s performance of the song “Bari Aragil” (Good Stork).

Pashinyan has captioned the video: “Our favorite Sunday.”
