News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 20
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Aurora Forum participants visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Aurora Forum participants visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The participants of the Aurora Forum on Sunday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

“During the visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum-Institute, the Aurora Forum participants paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims,” reads the respective post on the Facebook page of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity . “Through the joint efforts of the ATP Charitable Foundation and the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, the Commemorative Tree Planting was carried out.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos