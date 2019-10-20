Aurora Forum participants visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The participants of the Aurora Forum on Sunday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
“During the visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum-Institute, the Aurora Forum participants paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims,” reads the respective post on the Facebook page of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity . “Through the joint efforts of the ATP Charitable Foundation and the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, the Commemorative Tree Planting was carried out.”