Ararat Challenge Fest continues in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – #AraratChallenge Fest is still in progress Sunday at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
Within the framework of this festival, educational events are organized which include seminars, a chess tournament, creation of artwork devoted to Mount Ararat, the “Cardboardia” interactive art platform, a concert for kids, etc.
#AraratChallenge Fest is held on the margins of the Aurora Forum which brings together the world’s leading authorities on social, scientific-technological, educational, and humanitarian innovation to discuss the most innovative and revolutionary ways to address global challenges and to promote local development.
Photos by Arsen Sargsyan/NEWS.am