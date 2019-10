A car bomb targeted the convoy of the provincial governor in Afghanistan’s central Maidan Wardak province on Sunday, an official said, 1TV of the country reported.

The governor escaped unhurt from the blast which happened in the provincial capital city, Maidan Shahr, Muhibullah Sharifzai, a spokesman for the provincial governor said.

Three traffic police were killed in the bombing, Mohammad Sardar Bakhtyari, a provincial council member, said.

One of the governor’s guards was injured, he added.