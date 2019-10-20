Turkey army takes control of Syria’s Ras al-Ain

The Turkish army has occupied the border town of Ras al-Ain, as the Arab-Kurdish detachments from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have left, the Syrian state television reported.
Last week, Turkish troops and the Syrian armed opposition seized control of the town.
For his part, the SDF spokesperson said the withdrawal of troops from the Turkish border would begin when Turkey would allow them to evacuate the remaining fighters and civilians from the blockaded border town.
Later, Turkey and the US reached agreement that Ankara would suspend operations in Syria for five days so that the Syrian Kurdish self-defense forces leave the 30-kilometer zone along the border.