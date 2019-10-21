News
Tragic road accident in Armenia; 3 dead, 1 injured (PHOTOS)
Tragic road accident in Armenia; 3 dead, 1 injured (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Three people have died and another person was injured in a tragic road accident in Armenia.

On Monday, at 1:28am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that an accident had occurred on the motorway of Pokrashen village of Shirak Province, as a car had rolled into the canyon at the Keti bends, there were affected, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the said vehicle had gone off road on the Yerevan-Bavra motorway, and rolled about 200 meters down the valley.

As a result, Artur—whose surname could not be ascertained, Vazgen—whose surname also could not be ascertained, and Vahe V. (born in 1986) had died at the scene, whereas Gevorg A. (born in 1989) was removed from the vehicle by local efforts—before the rescuers arrived at the scene, and was hospitalized at a Gyumri town medical center where doctors said he is in moderate condition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
