News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 21
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Joint conference with IMF to be held in Armenia’s Dilijan in 2020
Joint conference with IMF to be held in Armenia’s Dilijan in 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian delegation—comprising Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Arthur Javadyan, and several others—which is in Washington, D.C. to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, also held a number of meetings.

In particular, the delegation met with IMF Dutch-Belgian Subgroup Executive Director Anthony De Lannoy and Deputy Director Richard Doornbosch, the CBA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. During the meeting they discussed the results of the recent visit of the IMF mission to Armenia, and the implementation of the IMF-approved program. The parties also discussed the latest macroeconomic indicators of Armenia, as well as the steps undertaken by the CBA towards the stability of the financial system in Armenia.

De Lannoy noted that he always focuses on the steps aimed at the development of Armenia’s economy and financial system, and is happy to record the respective positive results that have been achieved.

The Armenian delegation was received also by Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF. He once again expressed satisfaction with the results of his visit to Armenia in August.

The interlocutors touched upon the positive results of the monitoring of the performance of the first phase of the new program—approved in May 2019—between the IMF and the Armenian authorities, and noted the importance of the reforms that are outlined in this program.

Also, Azour and CBA governor Javadyan reached an agreement to hold a conference in Dilijan, Armenia, in 2020, in conjunction with the IMF. The parties also considered the chances of making this conference traditional.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia deputy PM meets with World Bank senior representatives
During his visit to the US…
 Armenian CB chair heads to Washington to participate in IMF, WB autumn session
A number of bilateral meetings are scheduled…
 ARMBUSINESSBANK launches 'Transfer easily, receive quickly' campaign
And that is not all! Any customer having made every 1000th transaction during the campaign will receive a gift certificate...
 Ardshinbank publishes its financial results for third quarter of 2019
During the quarter the number of the Bank's active customers increased by about 1500 making about 250,000...
 Turkish Halkbank links US charges to Syria invasion
US prosecutors have accused Halkbank of participating in a multi-billion dollar scheme...
 Ardshinbank launches second phase of bonds
The placement will end on December 10, 2019. The redemption of the bonds will take place on January 10, 2022...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos