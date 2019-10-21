Joint conference with IMF to be held in Armenia’s Dilijan in 2020

YEREVAN. – The Armenian delegation—comprising Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Arthur Javadyan, and several others—which is in Washington, D.C. to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, also held a number of meetings.

In particular, the delegation met with IMF Dutch-Belgian Subgroup Executive Director Anthony De Lannoy and Deputy Director Richard Doornbosch, the CBA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. During the meeting they discussed the results of the recent visit of the IMF mission to Armenia, and the implementation of the IMF-approved program. The parties also discussed the latest macroeconomic indicators of Armenia, as well as the steps undertaken by the CBA towards the stability of the financial system in Armenia.

De Lannoy noted that he always focuses on the steps aimed at the development of Armenia’s economy and financial system, and is happy to record the respective positive results that have been achieved.

The Armenian delegation was received also by Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF. He once again expressed satisfaction with the results of his visit to Armenia in August.

The interlocutors touched upon the positive results of the monitoring of the performance of the first phase of the new program—approved in May 2019—between the IMF and the Armenian authorities, and noted the importance of the reforms that are outlined in this program.

Also, Azour and CBA governor Javadyan reached an agreement to hold a conference in Dilijan, Armenia, in 2020, in conjunction with the IMF. The parties also considered the chances of making this conference traditional.