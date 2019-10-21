News
News
Armenia Special Investigation Service chief says they do not receive political directives
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Special Investigation Service (SIS) is governed only by law, and it neither receives political directives nor will carry out if received. SIS chief Sasun Khachatryan on Monday told this to reporters when asked by a reporter whether they were receiving political directives related to president Hrayr Tovmasyan of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia.

“We haven’t summoned Hrayr Tovmasyan’s family,” he added, addressing the aforesaid reporter. “You probably are mixing something up.”

As reported earlier, the CC had decided not to consider the National Assembly’s petition for terminating Tovmasyan’s powers as a CC member. 

Subsequently, Hrayr Tovmasyan’s father and daughters were called to the National Security Service for an interview, and this was condemned by numerous lawyers and viewed as “political persecution” against him.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
