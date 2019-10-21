Armenia MP: NATO Secretary General’s response to Karabakh conflict has satisfied us

YEREVAN. – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s response to the Armenian delegation’s question was that the Karabakh conflict has no military solution; of course, this satisfies us. Andranik Kocharyan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, and Head of the NA Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA), on Monday told this to reporters.

In his words, Stoltenberg had also expressed regret that this conflict has not been pacifically resolved yet.

“Our delegation supports the Prime Minister of Armenia’s position that a solution should be found that would be convenient for Armenia, Karabakh and Azerbaijan,” Kocharyan said. “In our view, this concept is also not alien to the NATO Secretary General.”

Kocharyan assured that the Armenian delegation was more prepared this time, including for the possible provocative speeches by the Azerbaijani delegation, but which were not made this time.

The MP added that the Armenian delegation to the NATO PA will continue to come up with initiatives.

“One of such initiatives assumes the creation of a discussion platform for NATO associate members,” he concluded.

The 65th Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly was held from October 11 to 14, in London.