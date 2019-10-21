16.5% increase in Armenia passenger flow, as compared to September 2018

YEREVAN. – In September of the current year, the two international airports of the Republic of Armenia have served 324,755 people in total, thus exceeding the indicator of the same month of 2018 by 16.5%.

As compared to September 2018, an 18.8% increase in passenger flow was observed at “Zvartnots” International Airport of Yerevan in the ninth month of 2019. In September 2019, “Zvartnots” served 312,240 passengers against 262,816 of past September, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As for “Shirak” Airport of Gyumri, this September it served 12,515 passengers, whereas this indicator was 15,904 in September 2018; thus there has been a decrease of 21.3%.

Since the beginning of the year, passenger flow at the two airports of Armenia has been 2,396,966 people, which exceeds the indicator of the same period of the previous year by 11.4%.

In January-September 2019, at “Zvartnots” and “Shirak” airports there has also been recorded an increase of 13.3% in the number of takeoff-landings, as compared to the same period of the previous year.